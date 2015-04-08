Video: Tiffany Cromwell video diary - part four
Behind the scenes at the Tour of Flanders
Tiffany Cromwell and her Velocio-SRAM teammates lined up at the Women's Tour of Flanders looking for their first taste of victory in Europe for 2015. For Cromwell, the cobbled classics are the highlight of her season and the Australian entered the race off the back consistent racing with fifth place at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad her best result so far of the early season.
In the latest instalment of Cromwell's video diary for Cyclingnews, the 26-year-old takes us behind the scenes with Velocio-SRAM at the race. Find out how the team spends the day before the race preparing for the big event to where the mechanics position themselves on the roadside with spare wheels and bidons when the peloton passes by.
