Video: Tiffany Cromwell video diary - part two

For her second Cyclingnews video diary, Tiffany Cromwell (Velocio-SRAM) gives an update on her early season and looks ahead to her favourite part of the year, the spring classics. Having started her season off in Australian over the summer, Cromwell is back in Europe and the colder climate of Belgium.

Cromwell logged her diary on the eve of the women's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, a race she won in 2013, where she would finish in fifth place. Her best result of the season so far.

For Cromwell, racing is all about the classics and the primary objective of the season. "I live for these kind of races," she said. "They are my favourite of the year and I am excited to get stuck into them."

In her video diary, as well as looking ahead to the cobbles, Cromwell looks back on the first few months of 2015 with a run-down of her early season races with the Roxsolt team in Australia and her first race with Velocio-SRAM this year at the Ladies Tour of Qatar where she placed tenth on three of the four stages to finish seventh on GC.

Cromwell's video diary also includes on-board footage of her training rides and having fun with her teammates in the Middle East.

Watch the video below to see the full video diary and don't forget to click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews YouTube video channel.