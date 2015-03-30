Tiffany Cromwell video diary: Episode 3 from Monaco
Behind the scenes with the Velocio-SRAM rider
Tiffany Cromwell continues her video diary for Cyclingnews with her latest installment from her European base of Monaco. The Velocio-SRAM rider walks us through her daily routine and a ride around Monaco in this edition.
Cromwell is 9th overall in the Women's UCI World Cup after taking 6th in the Ronde van Drenthe and 11th in the Trofeo Alfredo Binda this weekend. She will be sharing her experiences as a pro cyclist throughout the season.
