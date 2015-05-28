Video: Highlights of Giro d'Italia stage 18
Gilbert wins, Contador settles scores
Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) won his second stage of the Giro d’Italia, finishing alone in Verbania on stage 18 of the race. Francesco Bongiorno (Bardiani-CSF) led home the remnants of an early break with Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) third.
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) increased his lead in the overall rankings, but not without controversy. When his closest rival Mikel Landa (Astana) was caught up by a crash on the day’s only climb of the Monte Olongo, Contador took off from the front of the field, attacking to leave his rivals in disarray.
The move appeared to be revenge for the Motirolo stage, where Astana attacked when Contador punctured.
