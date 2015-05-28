Video: Highlights of Giro d'Italia stage 18

Image 1 of 6 Another podium appearance for Alberto Contador. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 6 Alberto Contador drops Steven Kruijswijk during stage 18 of the Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 6 Philippe Gilbert solos in to win stage 18 of the Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 6 Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin) was the only rider capable of catching Alberto Contador (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 6 David de la Cruz (Etixx-Quick Step) leads the break past a fan with a flare (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 6 Sweet Prosecco for Philippe Gilbert (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) won his second stage of the Giro d’Italia, finishing alone in Verbania on stage 18 of the race. Francesco Bongiorno (Bardiani-CSF) led home the remnants of an early break with Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) third.

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) increased his lead in the overall rankings, but not without controversy. When his closest rival Mikel Landa (Astana) was caught up by a crash on the day’s only climb of the Monte Olongo, Contador took off from the front of the field, attacking to leave his rivals in disarray.

The move appeared to be revenge for the Motirolo stage, where Astana attacked when Contador punctured.

Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel