Video: On board in Giro d'Italia stage 17 sprint

Image 1 of 5 Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) takes the stage 17 victory in Lugano (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Luka Mezgec (Giant-Alpecin) wins stage 2 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 5 Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) on his way to winning stage 17 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) lets us know that makes two stage wins so far this Giro. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 5 Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

The Velon group has put cameras on the bikes of riders at the Giro d'Italia, and today's footage comes courtesy of the front-facing video from the bike of Luka Mezgec of Giant-Alpecin.

Stage 17 of the Giro was a frenetic finale into Lugano, with Lampre-Merida delivering Sacha Modolo so perfectly that no sprinters could get past. Mezgec is positioned on the wheel of Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek) and although red jersey Elia Viviani of Sky makes a brief appearance, trying to muscle Mezgec off the wheel, it only serves to disrupt any challenge to Modolo.

