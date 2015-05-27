Video: Highlights of Giro d'Italia stage 17
Modolo makes it two in Lugano
Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) took his second stage victory, winning the sprint in Lugano on stage 17 of the Giro d’Italia. He outsprinted Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek) and Luka Mezgec (Giant-Alpecin) on the shore of Lake Lugano, in what was Lampre’s fourth stage win in this year’s race.
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) was safely in the field and defended his overall lead, with no changes in the top of the GC.
