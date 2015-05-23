Video: Highlights of Giro d'Italia stage 14

Image 1 of 4 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) takes third in the time trial and moves back into the overall lead at the Giro d'Italia Image 2 of 4 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) moved back into the overall lead at the Giro d'Italia in the stage 14 time trial Image 3 of 4 Fabio Aru (Astana) loses time in the stage 14 time trial and slips to second overall Image 4 of 4 A rare smile from Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Team Sky claimed their second stage victory of the Giro d'Italia as Vasil Kiryienka upset the favourites to top the leaderboard in the Valdobbiadene time trial. The rider from Belarus was quickest at both of the intermediate checkpoints and recorded a time of 1-17-52 for the 59.2km course, 12 seconds ahead of Astana's Luis León Sánchez, with Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) third at 14 seconds.

That was more than enough to move Contador back into the maglia rosa. The Spaniard finished 2:47 up on race leader Fabio Aru (Astana), which moved him into the lead with an advantage of 2-28 over the Italian. Movistar's Andrey Amador is now third at 3.36.

