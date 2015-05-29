Video: Giro d'Italia stage 19 preview
Eros Poli provides a rundown of Friday's route, another test in the mountains
The Giro d'Italia's 19th stage will be another test in the mountains for the already road-weary peloton. The 236km route from Gravellona Toce to Cervinia features four categorised climbs, the last three of which are category 1 brutes that come in quick succession over the final 50km.
Related Articles
As former Italian cycling star Eros Poli points out in the video, at 236km, stage 19 is one of the longest of the race. Only the stage 7 trek from Grosseto to Fiuggi, won by Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida), was longer at 264km.
As he guides viewers through the mountains, Poli provides a detailed on-bike analysis of each climb in what looks to be shaping up as another unpredictable stage of the 2015 Giro d'Italia.
Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy