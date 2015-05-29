Video: Giro d'Italia stage 19 preview

Image 1 of 7 Italy's Eros Poli descends Mont Ventoux, heading for a stage win in the 1994 Tour de France. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 7 Eros Poli soars to victory on stage 15 of the 1994 Tour de France. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 7 Alberto Contador sprays champagne from the stage 18 podium. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 7 The peloton ride during Stage 18 of the Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 7 Giro d'Italia 2015: Stage 19 profile (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 6 of 7 Giro d'Italia 2015: Stage 19 climb of Saint-Barthelemy (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 7 of 7 Giro d'Italia 2015: stage 19 climb to Cervinia (Image credit: RCS Sport)

The Giro d'Italia's 19th stage will be another test in the mountains for the already road-weary peloton. The 236km route from Gravellona Toce to Cervinia features four categorised climbs, the last three of which are category 1 brutes that come in quick succession over the final 50km.

As former Italian cycling star Eros Poli points out in the video, at 236km, stage 19 is one of the longest of the race. Only the stage 7 trek from Grosseto to Fiuggi, won by Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida), was longer at 264km.

As he guides viewers through the mountains, Poli provides a detailed on-bike analysis of each climb in what looks to be shaping up as another unpredictable stage of the 2015 Giro d'Italia.

Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel