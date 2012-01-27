Trending

Video: David Millar exclusive interview

British rider chats to Cyclingnews about plans for 2012

David Millar (Garmin-Barracuda) will again be a major factor in the team's success

(Image credit: Lucas Gilman)
David Millar (Garmin-Barracuda)

(Image credit: Lucas Gilman)
David Millar (Garmin-Barraduda)

(Image credit: Lucas Gilman)

Cyclingnews caught up with British rider David Millar earlier in the week at the Garmin-Barracuda training camp in Spain. Millar reveals that he is in much better shape physically and mentally than this time last year, when numerous factors led to early season disruption, and lists his main early season targets.

With the CAS ruling on his Olympic ban still pending, Millar states that his main target for 2012 will be a good showing at the Tour de France. He is set to take most of April and all of May off to prepare, and says that this year's route may well suit him and his team more than in recent years.