Video: Watch Garmin-Barracuda train for a team time trial

Image 1 of 3 David Millar (Garmin-Barracuda) will again be a major factor in the team's success (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 2 of 3 David Millar (Garmin-Barraduda) (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 3 of 3 A six hour ride in the Spanish countryside (Image credit: Lucas Gilman)

Garmin-Barracuda boasts some of the strongest time trialists in the world but when it comes to team time trials they spend more time than most working on becoming a cohesive and effective unit. They put those qualities to good effect in last year’s Tour de France, wining the team time trial and they’ll be looking to repeat that success on the road in 2012.

On the final day of their team camp in Calpe, Spain, the team split into several groups and covered a 15km loop twice. At times covering the route at 70kph, the likes of David Millar, Christian Vande Velde and Peter Stetina, all of whom will be racing the Tour of Qatar, showed why the team will be a force in the TTT this year.

