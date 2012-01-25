Gallery: Final day of training for Garmin-Barracuda

Garmin-Barracuda's ten day training camp came to an end on Wednesday with a short recovery ride and a 'media day'. The American team has based themselves in Calpe, on the coast of Spain, just down the road from Astana and GreenEdge - using the terrain to fine tune their sprints, time trialing and climbing talents.
On the final day the team took to the roads for one final time but it was a short recovery ride after yesterday's six hour marathon through the Spanish hills.
Having so many of the team present and in one location is a rare occurrence, so along with training rides the team go through valuable but unexciting meetings on topics such as insurance, sponsorship and even media training, which came in handy this afternoon with the team were opened up for interviews with the press.
