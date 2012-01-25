Gallery: Final day of training for Garmin-Barracuda

Image 1 of 32 David Millar (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 2 of 32 The new Cervelo P5 road bikes (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 3 of 32 Paris-Roubaix winner Johan Van Summeren (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 4 of 32 Rosseler and Van Summeren (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 5 of 32 Andreas Klier and Jonathan Vaughters (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 6 of 32 Don't call it a comeback: Vaughters saddles up (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 7 of 32 Martijn Maaskant (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 8 of 32 The man with the plan, Doug Ellis (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 9 of 32 The hotel provided room for all the Cervelo bikes (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 10 of 32 The new Garmin-Barracuda jerseys (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 11 of 32 A new year of racing means a lot of new kit (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 12 of 32 by Guoqiang SongTour of Hainan (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 13 of 32 by :: Mokhriz Aziz | Cycling Asia (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 14 of 32 The riders go through the motions of 'media day' (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 15 of 32 by :: Mokhriz Aziz | Cycling Asia (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 16 of 32 Rosseler and Van Summeren (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 17 of 32 Anything Lance can do I can do better (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 18 of 32 Sep Vanmarcke (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 19 of 32 Same cars, different co-sponsor (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 20 of 32 Alex Howes chats with the team staff (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 21 of 32 Michel Kreder (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 22 of 32 Fabian Wegmann (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 23 of 32 Andreas Klier is the team's most experienced Classics rider (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 24 of 32 Thomas Dekker is happy to be back in the big leagues (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 25 of 32 Tyler Farrar (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 26 of 32 New signing Thomas Dekker (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 27 of 32 The Garmin-Barracuda riders before their morning recovery ride (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 28 of 32 Fabian Wegmann (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 29 of 32 Christian Vande Velde takes time out for the fans (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 30 of 32 Martijn Maaskant (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 31 of 32 Jonathan Vaughters shows off the team's new kit (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 32 of 32 Johan Vansummeren sits down with Cyclingnews (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

Garmin-Barracuda's ten day training camp came to an end on Wednesday with a short recovery ride and a 'media day'. The American team has based themselves in Calpe, on the coast of Spain, just down the road from Astana and GreenEdge - using the terrain to fine tune their sprints, time trialing and climbing talents.

On the final day the team took to the roads for one final time but it was a short recovery ride after yesterday's six hour marathon through the Spanish hills.

Having so many of the team present and in one location is a rare occurrence, so along with training rides the team go through valuable but unexciting meetings on topics such as insurance, sponsorship and even media training, which came in handy this afternoon with the team were opened up for interviews with the press.