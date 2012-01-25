Trending

Gallery: Final day of training for Garmin-Barracuda

American team heads home after Spanish camp

Image 1 of 32

David Millar

David Millar
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 2 of 32

The new Cervelo P5 road bikes

The new Cervelo P5 road bikes
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 3 of 32

Paris-Roubaix winner Johan Van Summeren

Paris-Roubaix winner Johan Van Summeren
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 4 of 32

Rosseler and Van Summeren

Rosseler and Van Summeren
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 5 of 32

Andreas Klier and Jonathan Vaughters

Andreas Klier and Jonathan Vaughters
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 6 of 32

Don't call it a comeback: Vaughters saddles up

Don't call it a comeback: Vaughters saddles up
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 7 of 32

Martijn Maaskant

Martijn Maaskant
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 8 of 32

The man with the plan, Doug Ellis

The man with the plan, Doug Ellis
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 9 of 32

The hotel provided room for all the Cervelo bikes

The hotel provided room for all the Cervelo bikes
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 10 of 32

The new Garmin-Barracuda jerseys

The new Garmin-Barracuda jerseys
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 11 of 32

A new year of racing means a lot of new kit

A new year of racing means a lot of new kit
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 12 of 32

by Guoqiang SongTour of Hainan

by Guoqiang SongTour of Hainan
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 13 of 32

by :: Mokhriz Aziz | Cycling Asia

by :: Mokhriz Aziz | Cycling Asia
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 14 of 32

The riders go through the motions of 'media day'

The riders go through the motions of 'media day'
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 15 of 32

by :: Mokhriz Aziz | Cycling Asia

by :: Mokhriz Aziz | Cycling Asia
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 16 of 32

Rosseler and Van Summeren

Rosseler and Van Summeren
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 17 of 32

Anything Lance can do I can do better

Anything Lance can do I can do better
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 18 of 32

Sep Vanmarcke

Sep Vanmarcke
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 19 of 32

Same cars, different co-sponsor

Same cars, different co-sponsor
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 20 of 32

Alex Howes chats with the team staff

Alex Howes chats with the team staff
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 21 of 32

Michel Kreder

Michel Kreder
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 22 of 32

Fabian Wegmann

Fabian Wegmann
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 23 of 32

Andreas Klier is the team's most experienced Classics rider

Andreas Klier is the team's most experienced Classics rider
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 24 of 32

Thomas Dekker is happy to be back in the big leagues

Thomas Dekker is happy to be back in the big leagues
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 25 of 32

Tyler Farrar

Tyler Farrar
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 26 of 32

New signing Thomas Dekker

New signing Thomas Dekker
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 27 of 32

The Garmin-Barracuda riders before their morning recovery ride

The Garmin-Barracuda riders before their morning recovery ride
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 28 of 32

Fabian Wegmann

Fabian Wegmann
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 29 of 32

Christian Vande Velde takes time out for the fans

Christian Vande Velde takes time out for the fans
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 30 of 32

Martijn Maaskant

Martijn Maaskant
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 31 of 32

Jonathan Vaughters shows off the team's new kit

Jonathan Vaughters shows off the team's new kit
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 32 of 32

Johan Vansummeren sits down with Cyclingnews

Johan Vansummeren sits down with Cyclingnews
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)

Garmin-Barracuda's ten day training camp came to an end on Wednesday with a short recovery ride and a 'media day'. The American team has based themselves in Calpe, on the coast of Spain, just down the road from Astana and GreenEdge - using the terrain to fine tune their sprints, time trialing and climbing talents.

Related Articles

Gallery: Garmin-Barracuda train in Calpe

Gallery: Sprint training with Garmin-Barracuda

Gallery: Garmin-Barracuda's joy of six

On the final day the team took to the roads for one final time but it was a short recovery ride after yesterday's six hour marathon through the Spanish hills.

Having so many of the team present and in one location is a rare occurrence, so along with training rides the team go through valuable but unexciting meetings on topics such as insurance, sponsorship and even media training, which came in handy this afternoon with the team were opened up for interviews with the press.