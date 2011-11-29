Video: David Millar looks back on a tough 2011
British rider speaks exclusively to Cyclingnews
Cyclingnews caught up with British rider David Millar earlier in the month at a charity dinner in honour of Action Medical Research. The 34-year-old reflected on a difficult but eventful 2011, which included the publication of his acclaimed book, a bittersweet experience at the Giro d'Italia - where his victory in the time trial was overshadowed by Wouter Weylandt's tragic death - and the team captain's role at the Road World Championships in Copenhagen.
