'I made the most of it' - Tom Pidcock admits late Giro d'Italia wildcard decision affected his race

By Contributions from published

'I'm not doing it for me anymore, but I do it for everyone who works hard for me' Briton says of new responsibility at Q36.5

CASTELRAIMONDO ITALY MAY 17 Thomas Pidcock of Great Britain and Team Q365 Pro Cycling attacks during the 108th Giro dItalia 2025 Stage 8 a 197km stage from Giulianova to Castelraimondo UCIWT on May 17 2025 in Castelraimondo Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Tom Pidcock on the attack on stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia, his first Grand Tour for Q36.5 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tom Pidcock has closed the book on the first half of his debut season with Q36.5, rounding it out with a 16th place overall at the Giro d'Italia, his first-ever outing at the Italian Grand Tour.

The British rider started his year out strong with an overall win at the AlUla Tour and a podium at the Vuelta a Andalucía, also collecting podiums at Strade Bianche, La Flèche Wallonne and two stages of Tirreno-Adriatico.

