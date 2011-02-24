Cyclingnews launch YouTube channel
Subscribe to our channel for video highlights, interviews and more
To accompany our push into the wonderful world of video Cyclingnews has launched its very own YouTube channel.
Now you can catch all our latest video interviews, race highlights, and behind the scenes action from the world’s toughest sport.
