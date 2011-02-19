Video: Rabobank rocket Bos launches his season at the Tour of Oman
Dutch star talks form, sprinting and moving from the track
Theo Bos (Rabobank) has begun 2011 with a bang, taking two stages at the Tour of Oman as he prepares for the Spring racing schedule.
In this exclusive interview with Cyclingnews, Bos talks about his growing partnership with Greame Brown who has lead him out expertly throughout the week. The Dutch rider also goes into detail about his progress on the road over the last two years and making the switch from the track, weight-loss and whether or not he's peaked too soon.
Oman has been a happy hunting ground for Rabobank this week with Robert Gesink picking up the hill-top finish yesterday and leading the race with one stage to go.
