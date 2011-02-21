Video: Stage 6 highlights from the Tour of Oman

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) talks after taking the overall in Oman (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

After a stunning performance in the individual time trial on stage five, Robert Gesink (Rabobank) only had to stay out of trouble in the final stage to secure the overall honours at the Tour of Oman.

With a flat stage on the cards it was the last chance for the sprinters to shine and Mark Cavendish, who has had a crash-heavy start to the season, picked himself up to take his first win of the season.

In this exclusive video for Cyclingnews, catch up on the stage six highlights as well as a post race chit-chat with Gesink.