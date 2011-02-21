Trending

Video: Stage 6 highlights from the Tour of Oman

Gesink grabs overall as Cav takes first win

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) talks after taking the overall in Oman

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) talks after taking the overall in Oman
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

After a stunning performance in the individual time trial on stage five, Robert Gesink (Rabobank) only had to stay out of trouble in the final stage to secure the overall honours at the Tour of Oman.

Related Articles

Video: Gesink on his stage win and overall lead at the Tour of Oman

Video: Cavendish and Pozzato talk Classics, best ever sprinters, rivalry and watches

Video: Spanish police raid uncovers doping products

Video: Cancellara looks for condition ahead of monument defence

With a flat stage on the cards it was the last chance for the sprinters to shine and Mark Cavendish, who has had a crash-heavy start to the season, picked himself up to take his first win of the season.

In this exclusive video for Cyclingnews, catch up on the stage six highlights as well as a post race chit-chat with Gesink.