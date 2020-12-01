Van Anrooij recovering from disc-brake injury after crash at Tabor World Cup

The Netherlands' Shirin van Anrooij on her way to fifth place in the under-23 women's race at the UEC Cyclo-Cross European Championships in 's-Hertogenbosch, in the Netherlands

Telenet Baloise Lions' Shirin van Anrooij is recovering from the crash she was involved in soon after the start of the elite women's race at the opening round of the UCI Cyclo-Cross World Cup in Tabor, in the Czech Republic, on Sunday. The 18-year-old Dutchwoman suffered a deep wound to her forearm, apparently caused by a disc brake, and also broke a finger.

Van Anrooij sent out a message on social media on Monday, updating her followers on the extent of her injuries.

"I was sent to the hospital after my crash during the World Cup in Tabor," she wrote. "I underwent surgery yesterday [Sunday] evening to try to fix my deep wound in my arm.

"Luckily, no muscles or tendons are heavily damaged and the only thing that's broken is my ring finger. I'll have to stay in this hospital for a few days, but I really hope to be back home soon," Van Anrooij continued, with her team hoping to get her transferred to a Belgian or Dutch hospital to eliminate the language barrier, according to AD.nl.

"Thank you for all the sweet messages. I don't know how much time I'll need to recover from this crash, but I'll be back."

Van Anrooij became the junior cyclo-cross world champion in Dübendorf, Switzerland, in February. She was also the junior European time trial champion on the road in 2019, and finished second in the junior time trial at the World Championships later in the year, and will now join the women's Trek-Segafredo team on the road next season, having signed a two-year contract with the American WorldTour squad.

She already spent the second half of the 2020 season as a stagiaire with the team, riding strongly at the Tour de l'Ardèche, the Trophée des Grimpeuses and the Brabantse Pijl.

