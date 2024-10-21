Unseen Wahoo computer leaked on Reddit forum features inbuilt wind sensor and touchscreen

By
published

Larger than the Bolt, with a touchscreen and claimed 30+ hours battery life

Wahoo Elemnt Ace bike computer
(Image credit: Reddit user anotherwahooligan)

Cyclingnews has seen images of a brand new cycling computer from Wahoo, named the Elemnt Ace, as leaked on the r/wahoofitness subreddit page of the popular forum site. Details are thin on the ground, with only images of the outer packaging being posted, but from that there is much we can glean about what is nominally a brand-new product, rather than an update to either the popular Bolt or Roam computer lines.

Image 1 of 2
Wahoo Elemnt Ace bike computer
The form is larger than other Wahoo bike computers, with a touchscreen(Image credit: Reddit user anotherwahooligan)

