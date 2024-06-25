Garmin launches new Edge 1050 computer, and you'll be able to buy your coffee with it

The new Edge 1050 has several new tech updates and a range of training features

Garmin Edge 1050
(Image credit: Garmin)

Garmin has launched the new Edge 1050 cycle computer today which the brand claims to be 'its brightest and smartest cycling computer ever'. 

The Garmin Edge 1040 Solar features in our best bike computers buyers guide, and we understand it will still exist as a solar option alongside the Edge 1050, which we'll be hoping to get our hands on soon to test alongside the 1040. 

Garmin Edge 510
(Image credit: Garmin)
Garmin Edge 510
(Image credit: Garmin)

