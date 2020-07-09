Trek-Segafredo women's team readies itself for 2020 restart

The Trek-Segafredo women's team will have two groups of riders attending different training camps in the coming days as the squad readies itself for the recommencement of the 2020 racing season after the halt in competition due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As CCC-Liv have announced they'll also do, Trek-Segafredo will race the Emakumeen Nafarroaka Klasikoa, the Clásica Navarra de Féminas and the Durango-Durango Emakumeen Saria on July 23, 24 and 26, respectively, ahead of the first UCI Women's WorldTour race of the restarted season: Strade Bianche, on August 1.

Before that, Lucinda Brand, Lizzie Deignan, Lauretta Hanson, Letizia Paternoster, Ellen Van Dijk, Abi Van Twisk and Trixi Worrack will next week attend a training camp in Spain's Basque Country, while Elisa Longo Borghini, Audrey Cordon-Ragot and Anna Plichta are already training with members of the men's Trek-Segafredo team at altitude in San Pellegrino in the Italian Dolomites.

"We decided to do a more extensive training camp in the Basque Country since we're taking part in three races in the region at the end of July," said sports director Ina Teutenberg on the team's website on Wednesday.

"Many of the riders haven't seen each other in a long time, so this will be an opportunity to regroup and get familiar with all the new health procedures that will need to be implemented because of the coronavirus pandemic," she said.

"We have a camp at the Passo San Pellegrino because we know Elisa likes altitude training before the Giro Rosa [September 11-19], and we sent Audrey as well. She just came from altitude, and enjoys training in that environment. Anna is also experienced in this training regimen, so we thought it would be a good opportunity for these women to put in a good training block at altitude," said Teutenberg.

She admitted that the continuing season now had "a pretty condensed calendar", and that Trek-Segafredo and their riders were going to be busy, with the team targeting WorldTour stage races the Giro Rosa and the Boels Ladies Tour (September 1-6) ahead of the World Championships at the end of September.

"There is some overlapping, but that's to be expected when you condense six months of racing into three, but I believe once the Worlds are over, and the northern Classics are on, it's actually quite a nice schedule," Teutenberg said. "Before then, it's going to be pretty stressful and busy, but I think we're just all happy to be back racing."