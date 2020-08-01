Trek-Segafredo Women's bikes stolen ahead of Strade Bianche
By Cyclingnews
Team have to use spare equipment after six bikes stolen
Trek-Segafredo women’s team will have to start Strade Bianche on spare equipment after six of their Emonda bikes were stolen overnight in Italy.
In a post on social media, the team said that “thieves broke through the roof of the truck and took the bikes” on Friday evening.
Strade Bianche is the first WorldTour race for the peloton after the resumption of the season following an enforced hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Trek-Segafredo will start the race with multiple options, including former winners Elisa Longo Borghini and Lizzie Deignan.
The women’s race is 136km and will set off from Siena at 11:00 CET, with 23 teams competing over 30km of gravel roads before the traditional finish at the Piazza del Campo in Siena.
Bad start to the day for the team in Italy. Six Trek Émonda of the women team were stolen in the night. The thieves broke through the roof of the truck and took the bikes. The riders will still start the @StradeBianche on spare bikes.August 1, 2020
