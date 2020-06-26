Trek Project One turns the bling up to 11 with gold flake and diamonds

Image 1 of 4 Project One: Sweet Gold Leaf (Image credit: Trek) Image 2 of 4 Project One: Holographic Diamond Flake (Image credit: Trek) Image 3 of 4 Project One: Amplified Alchemy (Image credit: Trek) Image 4 of 4 Project One KOM (Image credit: Trek)

Custom paint is far from a new thing, there are hoards of brands offering customisation of cycling products ranging from point-of-purchase customisation such as Wilier's 'Choose Combine Create' and Orbea's 'MyO' to professional paint shops such as Hasie and the Robots, or the likes of Caitlin Fielder, who uses cycling shoes as her canvas.

One brand that has long been offering customisation is Trek. The Project One custom paint and specification programme is nothing new to the American brand, and it was this very paint shop that painted World Champion Mads Pedersen's Trek Madone in a whirlwind project that took just a week.

But with the recent launch of the new Emonda, Trek launched new additions to its lines and turned the bling up to 11.

Four new themes have been added, called Amplified Alchemy, Sweet Gold Leaf, Holographic Diamond Flake and KOM.

Amplified Alchemy

According to Trek, Amplified Alchemy is an enchanting fusion of metallic blues, purples and blacks, sitting at the intersection of science and magic. In non-marketing speak, it's pearlescent paint that shimmers between blue, purple and black depending on where you stand.

Sweet Gold Leaf

Sweet Gold Leaf starts with a gloss black base but uses gold leaf for the entirety of the oversized Trek logo on either side of the down tube. This is then complemented by further gold flake flecks that sparkle throughout.

Holographic Diamond Flake

Like Sweet Gold Leaf, Holographic Diamond Flake starts with a similar gloss black base, but adds flecks of diamond confetti throughout the frame and fork, while the Trek logo is finished in a holographic colour that lights up like a rainbow in sunlight.

KOM

KOM, defined as a colour picker by Trek, is more of a canvas than a theme in that it provides a templated design which allows 479,232 different combinations of colour ranging from deep matte blacks to radioactive yellows. The design features a simple diagonal intersection, either side of which can be customised to the owner's preferred colour, with the logo offering a third canvas for colour choice. All of which are then available in either gloss or matte finish and with a choice of black or chrome head tube badge.

Any of the above will set you back $1,000 or £1,100, depending on where you reside, when applied to the latest Emonda SLR. If none of those, the other two ICON themes, four standard themes, or additional colour-picker canvas options takes your fancy, there's always Trek's Project One Ultimate, in which you will be invited to Trek's HQ in Waterloo, WI, and work one-on-one with a designer to create a truly one of a kind machine.