Trek produces custom Emonda SLR for Contador's final Vuelta a Espana

Alberto Contador's racing career comes to a close at the 2017 Vuelta a España with Trek paying tribute to the three-time winner of the race with a custom Trek Émonda SLR.

The Trek-Segafredo rider has enjoyed a close relationship with the American bike brand, riding a Trek to victory in all thre Grand Tours.

Contador was presented with the bike at the team presentation in Nimes ahead of the Vuelta.

"To get this new bike is a big surprise for me and I am really happy to be able to ride my last Vuelta on it," said Contador. "I got my first big results on a Trek bike, of which my first Tour de France in 2007 really stands out, and it will also be the bike on which I say goodbye to the grand tours and to my professional career, which has a big sentimental value for me."

Contador also won the 2009 Tour on a Trek and the 2008 Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a Espana with the American bike brand. Contador's subsequent Grand Tour victories came onboard a Specialized.

No stranger to custom bikes throughout his career, Contador's final race bike features symbols relevant to all his major race wins.

"The details that have been put into it, commemorating the most important moments of my palmares and some of the symbols and ideas that reflect my way of being and that characterize me as a rider, make this bike really special," said Contador.

The 34-year-old added the custom bike reflects his racing philosophy and believes it will also appeal to his numerous fans.

"It highlights my victories in the Tour, the Giro, and the Vuelta, of course, but also the other big important races. The trophies of the three grand tours are on it and other things like my personal slogan 'querer es poder' [where there’s a will, there’s a way] that I always keep in mind, and other subtle references to my way of riding, like the sentence 'attack until the end'. I believe it’s a bike that reflects me and my career completely, and I think it's one the fans will also embrace."

Along with his 2008 Vuelta win, Contador enjoyed victory in 2012 and 2014 with fourth place last year the only time he has failed to win the race. A five-time stage Vuelta winner, Contador is aiming to finish his career with a bang and enjoy one final bout of success before hanging up his wheels.

