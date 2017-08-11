Trending

Contador prepares to hang up the wheels - Podcast

Longtime Contador teammate Koen de Kort says Spaniard will be a force in his final Vuelta

Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) finishes atop the Izoard

The latest episode of the Cyclingnews podcast takes a closer look at the impending retirement of Trek-Segafredo's Alberto Contador, who announced this week that he would be hanging up the proverbial wheels after one final tilt at the Vuelta a España, a race he's won multiple times.

Koen de Kort, a teammate of Contador's over a decade ago at Liberty Seguros and again now with Trek, offers the perspective within the team, while also weighing in on the Spaniard's chances in his final Grand Tour. For the 34-year-old Dutchman, Contador will be a rider to be reckoned with at the upcoming Vuelta.