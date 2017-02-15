Contador to debut custom Trek Emonda at Ruta del Sol

Image 1 of 8 Alberto Contador's custom Trek Emonda Project One (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 2 of 8 The predominantly white design features yellow, pink and red flashes representing victories at all three Grand Tours (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 3 of 8 The yellow, pink and red features on the inside of the forks (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 4 of 8 Querer es poder'. Where there is a will, there is a way. (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 5 of 8 Contador has already been training on the bike (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 6 of 8 The bike is paired with a colour coordinated white SRM headunit (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 7 of 8 The bike is equipped with Bontrager wheels and finishing kit (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 8 of 8 Alberto Contador shows off his custom Trek Emonda Project One (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Alberto Contador will line up for the Ruta del Sol today on a freshly painted Trek Emonda Project One. Celebrating his victories at all three Grand Tours, the white bike features a pink, yellow and red design representing the leader's jerseys at the respective races.

Dubbed the Alberto Contador Grand Tour Celebración, the Emonda was handpainted at Trek's headquarters in Wisconsin, USA.

Contador described how the design also features images of the Eiffel Tower, the Duomo Square and the Plaza de Cibeles - representing the finishing locations of the Grand Tours - together with the shield of Contador's hometown, Pinto. They are united by "the motto that I always have in my mind when facing great challenges: 'Querer es poder'" (Where there is a will, there is a way).

The bike is equipped with a Shimano Dura-Ace 9070 Di2 groupset, Bontrager aeolus5 wheels and Bontrager finishing kit. It is expected that the Trek-Segafredo team will be equipped with the latest Shimano Dura-Ace 9150 groupset in time for the spring Classics.

Contador will line up on Wednesday alongside Alejandro Valverde, Thibaut Pinot, Ion Izagirre, Warren Barguil and Tim Wellens, who are all hoping for a strong start to the season. Alejandro Valverde has won four of the last five editions of the race, but Contador sees the event as an important stepping-stone in his preparations for a third Tour de France victory.

