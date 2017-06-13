Gallery: Alberto Contador's Trek Emonda SLR Team Issue
A look at the Spaniard's Dauphine race bike
Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) showcased the 2018 Trek Emonda on stage 1 of the Criterium du Dauphine, for the remainder of the race, however, the multiple Grand Tour champion opted for his existing race bike.
Whilst it is expected the veteran will be equipped with the 2018 Emonda for his GC title challenge, Trek are obviously keeping details of the new bike under the radar.
Many of the features on this version of the bike look to remain, with the 2018 version retaining the direct-mount brakes, integrated seat mast and oversized tubing. Contador ran the same mix of Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 and 9100 series components on both bikes at the race, with the exception of the brakes.
Bontrager provides the finishing kit on the bike, featuring a XXX integrated handlebar and stem, XXX bottle cages and a Serano RXL saddle. Contador opts to wrap his handlebar tape from the inside to the bar ends as opposed to the more popular traditional method.
Bontrager also provide the Aeolus3 lightweight carbon wheels, which are paired with Continental Competition tubular tyres. Contador is the only Trek-Segafredo rider to choose Continental tyres, and the brand is blacked-out with marker pen to prevent any sponsorship conflicts.
Standard gearing of 53/39 chainrings and an 11-28T cassette is paired with 172.5mm cranks and a SRM powermeter.
The distinctive and bold red, white and black design continues on the latest frameset, as well as this one. Although the former Tour de France winner has ridden custom frames at the race in the past.
Frameset: Trek Emonda SLR Team Issue Race Shop Limited
Brakes: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 series, direct mount
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace 9150
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace 9150
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace 9150
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-28T
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace HG-X11
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 with SRM power meter, 172.5mm cranklength, 53/39T chainrings
Wheels: Bontrager Aeolus3
Tyres: Continental Competition tubular, 25mm
Handlebars/stem: Bontrager XXX integrated, 420mm width
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000
Saddle: Bontrager Serano RXL
Seatpost: Integrated
Bottle cages: Bontrager XXX
Computer: SRM PC-8 (not pictured)
