Gallery: Alberto Contador's Trek Emonda SLR Team Issue

Image 1 of 15 Alberto Contador's Trek Emonda SLR Team Issue Race Shop Limited (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 2 of 15 Contador ran a hybrid groupset of both 9000 and 9100 series Shimano Dura-Ace (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 3 of 15 Low profile carbon wheels reduce rotation weight when climbing (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 4 of 15 Lightweight carbon Bontrager XXX bottle cages (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 5 of 15 Contador was also running Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 series pedals (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 6 of 15 Bontrager Aeolus3 wheels for the multipla Grand Tour champion (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 7 of 15 Contador opts for Bontrager XXX integrated handlebars/stem, with reverse wrapped handlebar tape (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 8 of 15 The latest Shimano Dura-Ace 9150 levers for Contador (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 9 of 15 Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 series direct mount brakes front and rear (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 10 of 15 White Trek decals adorn the frameset (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 11 of 15 The Emonda features an integrated seat mast (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 12 of 15 The Spaniard opts for Continental tyres with the labels blacked out with marker pen (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 13 of 15 Both the front and rear derailleurs were the latest Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 series (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 14 of 15 The crankset consisted of 172.5mm cranks, 53/39T chainrings and a SRM powermeter (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 15 of 15 The Trek-Segafredo leader dropped out of the Criterium du Dauphine top ten on the final stage (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media)

Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) showcased the 2018 Trek Emonda on stage 1 of the Criterium du Dauphine, for the remainder of the race, however, the multiple Grand Tour champion opted for his existing race bike.

Whilst it is expected the veteran will be equipped with the 2018 Emonda for his GC title challenge, Trek are obviously keeping details of the new bike under the radar.

Many of the features on this version of the bike look to remain, with the 2018 version retaining the direct-mount brakes, integrated seat mast and oversized tubing. Contador ran the same mix of Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 and 9100 series components on both bikes at the race, with the exception of the brakes.

Bontrager provides the finishing kit on the bike, featuring a XXX integrated handlebar and stem, XXX bottle cages and a Serano RXL saddle. Contador opts to wrap his handlebar tape from the inside to the bar ends as opposed to the more popular traditional method.

Bontrager also provide the Aeolus3 lightweight carbon wheels, which are paired with Continental Competition tubular tyres. Contador is the only Trek-Segafredo rider to choose Continental tyres, and the brand is blacked-out with marker pen to prevent any sponsorship conflicts.

Standard gearing of 53/39 chainrings and an 11-28T cassette is paired with 172.5mm cranks and a SRM powermeter.

The distinctive and bold red, white and black design continues on the latest frameset, as well as this one. Although the former Tour de France winner has ridden custom frames at the race in the past.

Frameset: Trek Emonda SLR Team Issue Race Shop Limited

Brakes: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 series, direct mount

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace 9150

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace 9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace 9150

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-28T

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace HG-X11

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 with SRM power meter, 172.5mm cranklength, 53/39T chainrings

Wheels: Bontrager Aeolus3

Tyres: Continental Competition tubular, 25mm

Handlebars/stem: Bontrager XXX integrated, 420mm width

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000

Saddle: Bontrager Serano RXL

Seatpost: Integrated

Bottle cages: Bontrager XXX

Computer: SRM PC-8 (not pictured)