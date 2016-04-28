Tour of Utah suspends 2016 women's race

Image 1 of 2 The inaugural Tour of Utah Women's Edition podium: Coryn Rivera (United Healthcare), Mandy Heintz (Guru Cycles P/b Haute Wheels Racing), and Meredith Miller (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling). (Image credit: Catherine Fegan-Kim) Image 2 of 2 Tour of Utah Women's Edition racing in the Tooele valley near the Oquirrh Mountains. (Image credit: Catherine Fegan-Kim)

Organizers of the Tour of Utah announced today that they are suspending the 2016 women's race, citing a lack of suitable venues and financial restraints. The 2.HC men's race will continue this year from August 1-7.

In a statement posted on the event's website, organisers said the race would “evaluate future opportunities” with women's compeition.

“The decision by the organizers is due to a lack of suitable race course options and financial constraints preventing a first-class event,” organizers said in Thursday's announcement. “The Tour of Utah conducted circuit races in 2014 and 2015 in support of women’s cycling, and will evaluate future opportunities.”

In 2015 there were two criterium-like races, starting in Logan and moving to Ogden the following day. Allie Dragoo (Twenty 16) won the opening day in Logan, while UnitedHealthcare's Coryn Rivera took the win in Ogden. Rivera's then-teammate Hannah Barnes won the overall omnium. The inaugural women's race in 2014 took place at the Miller Motorsports Park. Rivera won that race as well.

The Tour of Utah has already announced 13 host cities for the 2106 men's race. In March it announced the first 12 teams that will compete this year, including BMC Racing, Cannondale Pro Cycling, Trek-Segafredo and IAM Cycling.