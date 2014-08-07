Coryn Rivera victorious at inaugural Tour of Utah Women's Edition

Women's winner Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Kent Ruby)

UnitedHealthcare's Coryn Rivera continued recent run of good form as she won the first ever Tour of Utah Women’s Edition on the Motorsports Park. Rivera was sixth at La Course by Le Tour de France on July 27 which also saw her take home the best young rider jersey.

The peloton completed 15 laps of the 3.5-kilometer circuit course at Miller Motorsports Park with numerous attacks and counterattacks throughout the day with strong winds also affecting the racing.

With three laps remaining in the race, UnitedHealth moved to the front of the bunch as they prepared to lead out Rivera for the win. With the other sprinters teams looking to claim victory, UnitedHealthcare were forced to launch Rivera earlier than they liked, but the 21-year-old proved to be too fast for her rivals as she won by half a bikes length.

Rivera's win was the second of the week for the team after current American national road, time trial and criterium champion Alison Powers sprinted to victory in Utah's Cedar City Grand Prix.

