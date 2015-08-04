Trending

Tour of Utah Women's Edition: Dragoo wins solo in Logan

Stumhofer and Villumsen on the podium

Returning rider Allie Dragoo (Twenty16 presented by Sho-Air)

(Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Allie Dragoo (Twenty16 pb SHO-AIR)1:16:53
2Gretchen Stumhofer (Colavita Bianchi pb Fine Cooking)0:00:49
3Linda Villumsen (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:53
4Allison Arensman (Twenty16 pb SHO-AIR)
5Olivia Dillon (Visit Dallas Cycling pb Noise4Good)
6Justine Clift (Fearless Femme pb Haute Wheels Racing)
7Amanda Miller (Visit Dallas Cycling pb Noise4Good)0:01:20
8Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:01:40
9Samantha Schneider (ISCorp Cycling pb Smart Choice MRI)
10Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
11Diana Penuela (Sun & Ski Women's Elite)
12Erica Allar (LA Sweat)
13Kendall Ryan (Team Tibco - SVB)
14Lauretta Hanson (Fearless Femme pb Haute Wheels Racing)
15Yussely Soto (ISCorp Cycling pb Smart Choice MRI)
16Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco - SVB)
17Mia Manganello (Visit Dallas Cycling pb Noise4Good)
18Laura Jorgensen (Pepper Palace pb The Happy Tooth)
19Skylar Schneider (ISCorp Cycling pb Smart Choice MRI)
20Alexis Ryan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
21Jamie Gilgen (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
22Anna Sanders (Visit Dallas Cycling pb Noise4Good)
23Christy Keely (Fearless Femme pb Haute Wheels Racing)
24Sofia Arreola (Twenty16 pb SHO-AIR)0:01:45
25Beth Orton (Visit Dallas Cycling pb Noise4Good)
26Mandy Heintz (Fearless Femme pb Haute Wheels Racing)
27Bethany Allen (Zoca-Colnago pb Novatec)
28Jessica Cutler (Colavita Bianchi pb Fine Cooking)
29Kathryn Donovan (Colavita Bianchi pb Fine Cooking)
30Emma Grant (Zoca-Colnago pb Novatec)
31Anna Christiansen (Visit Dallas Cycling pb Noise4Good)
32Mindy Mccutcheon (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
33Jannalyn Luttrell (Roosters Bike Edge)
34Robin Farina (BMW p/b Happy Tooth)
35Whitney Schultz (Colavita Bianchi pb Fine Cooking)0:01:51
36Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling pb K4)0:01:53
37Lindsay Bayer (BMW p/b Happy Tooth)0:01:57
38Kate Sherwin (Sun & Ski Women's Elite)0:04:00
39Hanna Muegge (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)0:08:07
40Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace pb The Happy Tooth)
41Nicole Mertz (ISCorp Cycling pb Smart Choice MRI)
42Tiffany Pezzulo (DNA Cycling pb K4)
43Lauren De Crescenzo (DNA Cycling pb K4)
44Sarah Lough (Roosters Bike Edge)
45Julie Kuliecza (Pepper Palace pb The Happy Tooth)
46Tere Casas (JET Cycling)
47Clio Dinan (JET Cycling)
48Flora Yan (Sun & Ski Women's Elite)
49Katie Kelter Strempke (JET Cycling)
50Clarice Sayle (Zoca-Colnago pb Novatec)
51Megan Alderete (Zoca-Colnago pb Novatec)
52Anne Perry (DNA Cycling pb K4)
53Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
54Cari Higgins (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
55Morgan Brown (Colavita Bianchi pb Fine Cooking)
56Nicolle Bruderer (ISCorp Cycling pb Smart Choice MRI)
57Gwen Inglis (Roosters Bike Edge)
58Liza Rachetto (BMW p/b Happy Tooth)
59Jennifer Sharp (Roosters Bike Edge)0:13:07
60Amy Cutler (Fearless Femme pb Haute Wheels Racing)
61Natalia Franco (Sun & Ski Women's Elite)
62Kirsten Fee (Sun & Ski Women's Elite)
63Catherine Fegan-Kim (DNA Cycling pb K4)
64Mollie Brewer (Roosters Bike Edge)
65Holly Breck (LA Sweat)
66Danielle Ruane (SKINourishment pb Paceline Projects)
67Kaytie Scott (Zoca-Colnago pb Novatec)
68Amalie Winther-Olsen (LA Sweat)
69Ivy Audrain (LA Sweat)
70Chane Jonker (JET Cycling)
71Chelsea Smith (SKINourishment pb Paceline Projects)
72Amelia Tanner (JET Cycling)
73Lindsay Wetzel Polin (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
74Kat Carr (SKINourishment pb Paceline Projects)
DNFPatricia Schwager (Team Tibco - SVB)
DNFTina Pic (Pepper Palace pb The Happy Tooth)
DNFMeredith Miller (Pepper Palace pb The Happy Tooth)
DNFChristina Gokey-Smith (Pepper Palace pb The Happy Tooth)
DNFLexie Millard (ISCorp Cycling pb Smart Choice MRI)
DNFMary Zider (Colavita Bianchi pb Fine Cooking)
DNFBecca Schepps (LA Sweat)
DNFPriscilla Calderon (LA Sweat)
DNFJenny Park (Sun & Ski Women's Elite)
DNFAlison Frye (SKINourishment pb Paceline Projects)
DNFCristina Hughes (SKINourishment pb Paceline Projects)
DNFSarah Lukas (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
DNFSiobhan Mcnamara (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)5pts
2Beth Orton (Visit Dallas Cycling pb Noise4Good)3
3Sofia Arreola (Twenty16 pb SHO-AIR)1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Allie Dragoo (Twenty16 pb SHO-AIR)5pts
2Amanda Miller (Visit Dallas Cycling pb Noise4Good)3
3Olivia Dillon (Visit Dallas Cycling pb Noise4Good)1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Allie Dragoo (Twenty16 pb SHO-AIR)20pts
2Gretchen Stumhofer (Colavita Bianchi pb Fine Cooking)19
3Linda Villumsen (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)18
4Allison Arensman (Twenty16 pb SHO-AIR)17
5Olivia Dillon (Visit Dallas Cycling pb Noise4Good)16
6Justine Clift (Fearless Femme pb Haute Wheels Racing)15
7Amanda Miller (Visit Dallas Cycling pb Noise4Good)14
8Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)13
9Samantha Schneider (ISCorp Cycling pb Smart Choice MRI)12
10Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)11
11Diana Penuela (Sun & Ski Women's Elite)10
12Erica Allar (LA Sweat)9
13Kendall Ryan (Team Tibco - SVB)8
14Lauretta Hanson (Fearless Femme pb Haute Wheels Racing)7
15Yussely Soto (ISCorp Cycling pb Smart Choice MRI)6
16Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco - SVB)5
17Mia Manganello (Visit Dallas Cycling pb Noise4Good)4
18Laura Jorgensen (Pepper Palace pb The Happy Tooth)3
19Skylar Schneider (ISCorp Cycling pb Smart Choice MRI)2
20Alexis Ryan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)1

General omnium points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Allie Dragoo (Twenty16 pb SHO-AIR)25pts
2Gretchen Stumhofer (Colavita Bianchi pb Fine Cooking)19
3Linda Villumsen (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)18
4Allison Arensman (Twenty16 pb SHO-AIR)17
5Olivia Dillon (Visit Dallas Cycling pb Noise4Good)17
6Amanda Miller (Visit Dallas Cycling pb Noise4Good)17
7Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)16
8Justine Clift (Fearless Femme pb Haute Wheels Racing)15
9Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)13
10Samantha Schneider (ISCorp Cycling pb Smart Choice MRI)12
11Diana Penuela (Sun & Ski Women's Elite)10
12Erica Allar (LA Sweat)9
13Kendall Ryan (Team Tibco - SVB)8
14Lauretta Hanson (Fearless Femme pb Haute Wheels Racing)7
15Yussely Soto (ISCorp Cycling pb Smart Choice MRI)6
16Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco - SVB)5
17Mia Manganello (Visit Dallas Cycling pb Noise4Good)4
18Laura Jorgensen (Pepper Palace pb The Happy Tooth)3
19Beth Orton (Visit Dallas Cycling pb Noise4Good)3
20Skylar Schneider (ISCorp Cycling pb Smart Choice MRI)2
21Alexis Ryan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)1
22Sofia Arreola (Twenty16 pb SHO-AIR)1

