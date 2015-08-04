Tour of Utah Women's Edition: Dragoo wins solo in Logan
Stumhofer and Villumsen on the podium
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Allie Dragoo (Twenty16 pb SHO-AIR)
|1:16:53
|2
|Gretchen Stumhofer (Colavita Bianchi pb Fine Cooking)
|0:00:49
|3
|Linda Villumsen (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:00:53
|4
|Allison Arensman (Twenty16 pb SHO-AIR)
|5
|Olivia Dillon (Visit Dallas Cycling pb Noise4Good)
|6
|Justine Clift (Fearless Femme pb Haute Wheels Racing)
|7
|Amanda Miller (Visit Dallas Cycling pb Noise4Good)
|0:01:20
|8
|Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:01:40
|9
|Samantha Schneider (ISCorp Cycling pb Smart Choice MRI)
|10
|Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|11
|Diana Penuela (Sun & Ski Women's Elite)
|12
|Erica Allar (LA Sweat)
|13
|Kendall Ryan (Team Tibco - SVB)
|14
|Lauretta Hanson (Fearless Femme pb Haute Wheels Racing)
|15
|Yussely Soto (ISCorp Cycling pb Smart Choice MRI)
|16
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco - SVB)
|17
|Mia Manganello (Visit Dallas Cycling pb Noise4Good)
|18
|Laura Jorgensen (Pepper Palace pb The Happy Tooth)
|19
|Skylar Schneider (ISCorp Cycling pb Smart Choice MRI)
|20
|Alexis Ryan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|21
|Jamie Gilgen (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|22
|Anna Sanders (Visit Dallas Cycling pb Noise4Good)
|23
|Christy Keely (Fearless Femme pb Haute Wheels Racing)
|24
|Sofia Arreola (Twenty16 pb SHO-AIR)
|0:01:45
|25
|Beth Orton (Visit Dallas Cycling pb Noise4Good)
|26
|Mandy Heintz (Fearless Femme pb Haute Wheels Racing)
|27
|Bethany Allen (Zoca-Colnago pb Novatec)
|28
|Jessica Cutler (Colavita Bianchi pb Fine Cooking)
|29
|Kathryn Donovan (Colavita Bianchi pb Fine Cooking)
|30
|Emma Grant (Zoca-Colnago pb Novatec)
|31
|Anna Christiansen (Visit Dallas Cycling pb Noise4Good)
|32
|Mindy Mccutcheon (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|33
|Jannalyn Luttrell (Roosters Bike Edge)
|34
|Robin Farina (BMW p/b Happy Tooth)
|35
|Whitney Schultz (Colavita Bianchi pb Fine Cooking)
|0:01:51
|36
|Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling pb K4)
|0:01:53
|37
|Lindsay Bayer (BMW p/b Happy Tooth)
|0:01:57
|38
|Kate Sherwin (Sun & Ski Women's Elite)
|0:04:00
|39
|Hanna Muegge (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|0:08:07
|40
|Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace pb The Happy Tooth)
|41
|Nicole Mertz (ISCorp Cycling pb Smart Choice MRI)
|42
|Tiffany Pezzulo (DNA Cycling pb K4)
|43
|Lauren De Crescenzo (DNA Cycling pb K4)
|44
|Sarah Lough (Roosters Bike Edge)
|45
|Julie Kuliecza (Pepper Palace pb The Happy Tooth)
|46
|Tere Casas (JET Cycling)
|47
|Clio Dinan (JET Cycling)
|48
|Flora Yan (Sun & Ski Women's Elite)
|49
|Katie Kelter Strempke (JET Cycling)
|50
|Clarice Sayle (Zoca-Colnago pb Novatec)
|51
|Megan Alderete (Zoca-Colnago pb Novatec)
|52
|Anne Perry (DNA Cycling pb K4)
|53
|Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|54
|Cari Higgins (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|55
|Morgan Brown (Colavita Bianchi pb Fine Cooking)
|56
|Nicolle Bruderer (ISCorp Cycling pb Smart Choice MRI)
|57
|Gwen Inglis (Roosters Bike Edge)
|58
|Liza Rachetto (BMW p/b Happy Tooth)
|59
|Jennifer Sharp (Roosters Bike Edge)
|0:13:07
|60
|Amy Cutler (Fearless Femme pb Haute Wheels Racing)
|61
|Natalia Franco (Sun & Ski Women's Elite)
|62
|Kirsten Fee (Sun & Ski Women's Elite)
|63
|Catherine Fegan-Kim (DNA Cycling pb K4)
|64
|Mollie Brewer (Roosters Bike Edge)
|65
|Holly Breck (LA Sweat)
|66
|Danielle Ruane (SKINourishment pb Paceline Projects)
|67
|Kaytie Scott (Zoca-Colnago pb Novatec)
|68
|Amalie Winther-Olsen (LA Sweat)
|69
|Ivy Audrain (LA Sweat)
|70
|Chane Jonker (JET Cycling)
|71
|Chelsea Smith (SKINourishment pb Paceline Projects)
|72
|Amelia Tanner (JET Cycling)
|73
|Lindsay Wetzel Polin (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|74
|Kat Carr (SKINourishment pb Paceline Projects)
|DNF
|Patricia Schwager (Team Tibco - SVB)
|DNF
|Tina Pic (Pepper Palace pb The Happy Tooth)
|DNF
|Meredith Miller (Pepper Palace pb The Happy Tooth)
|DNF
|Christina Gokey-Smith (Pepper Palace pb The Happy Tooth)
|DNF
|Lexie Millard (ISCorp Cycling pb Smart Choice MRI)
|DNF
|Mary Zider (Colavita Bianchi pb Fine Cooking)
|DNF
|Becca Schepps (LA Sweat)
|DNF
|Priscilla Calderon (LA Sweat)
|DNF
|Jenny Park (Sun & Ski Women's Elite)
|DNF
|Alison Frye (SKINourishment pb Paceline Projects)
|DNF
|Cristina Hughes (SKINourishment pb Paceline Projects)
|DNF
|Sarah Lukas (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|DNF
|Siobhan Mcnamara (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|5
|pts
|2
|Beth Orton (Visit Dallas Cycling pb Noise4Good)
|3
|3
|Sofia Arreola (Twenty16 pb SHO-AIR)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Allie Dragoo (Twenty16 pb SHO-AIR)
|5
|pts
|2
|Amanda Miller (Visit Dallas Cycling pb Noise4Good)
|3
|3
|Olivia Dillon (Visit Dallas Cycling pb Noise4Good)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Allie Dragoo (Twenty16 pb SHO-AIR)
|20
|pts
|2
|Gretchen Stumhofer (Colavita Bianchi pb Fine Cooking)
|19
|3
|Linda Villumsen (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|18
|4
|Allison Arensman (Twenty16 pb SHO-AIR)
|17
|5
|Olivia Dillon (Visit Dallas Cycling pb Noise4Good)
|16
|6
|Justine Clift (Fearless Femme pb Haute Wheels Racing)
|15
|7
|Amanda Miller (Visit Dallas Cycling pb Noise4Good)
|14
|8
|Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|13
|9
|Samantha Schneider (ISCorp Cycling pb Smart Choice MRI)
|12
|10
|Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|11
|11
|Diana Penuela (Sun & Ski Women's Elite)
|10
|12
|Erica Allar (LA Sweat)
|9
|13
|Kendall Ryan (Team Tibco - SVB)
|8
|14
|Lauretta Hanson (Fearless Femme pb Haute Wheels Racing)
|7
|15
|Yussely Soto (ISCorp Cycling pb Smart Choice MRI)
|6
|16
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco - SVB)
|5
|17
|Mia Manganello (Visit Dallas Cycling pb Noise4Good)
|4
|18
|Laura Jorgensen (Pepper Palace pb The Happy Tooth)
|3
|19
|Skylar Schneider (ISCorp Cycling pb Smart Choice MRI)
|2
|20
|Alexis Ryan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Allie Dragoo (Twenty16 pb SHO-AIR)
|25
|pts
|2
|Gretchen Stumhofer (Colavita Bianchi pb Fine Cooking)
|19
|3
|Linda Villumsen (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|18
|4
|Allison Arensman (Twenty16 pb SHO-AIR)
|17
|5
|Olivia Dillon (Visit Dallas Cycling pb Noise4Good)
|17
|6
|Amanda Miller (Visit Dallas Cycling pb Noise4Good)
|17
|7
|Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|16
|8
|Justine Clift (Fearless Femme pb Haute Wheels Racing)
|15
|9
|Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|13
|10
|Samantha Schneider (ISCorp Cycling pb Smart Choice MRI)
|12
|11
|Diana Penuela (Sun & Ski Women's Elite)
|10
|12
|Erica Allar (LA Sweat)
|9
|13
|Kendall Ryan (Team Tibco - SVB)
|8
|14
|Lauretta Hanson (Fearless Femme pb Haute Wheels Racing)
|7
|15
|Yussely Soto (ISCorp Cycling pb Smart Choice MRI)
|6
|16
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team Tibco - SVB)
|5
|17
|Mia Manganello (Visit Dallas Cycling pb Noise4Good)
|4
|18
|Laura Jorgensen (Pepper Palace pb The Happy Tooth)
|3
|19
|Beth Orton (Visit Dallas Cycling pb Noise4Good)
|3
|20
|Skylar Schneider (ISCorp Cycling pb Smart Choice MRI)
|2
|21
|Alexis Ryan (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|1
|22
|Sofia Arreola (Twenty16 pb SHO-AIR)
|1
