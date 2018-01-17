Tour Down Under: Sprints, crashes, and a looming GC battle - Podcast

Richie Porte catches up with former rider Robbie McEwen (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Stage 2 of the Tour Down Under ended with a sprint win for Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) and in the latest episode of the Cyclingnews Podcast – brought to you in association with Prendas Ciclismo and Pinarello – we hear from Andre Greipel, Ewan, Richie Porte, Adam Hansen and Steve Morabito.

Greipel won Tuesday's stage 1 and pulled on the first leader's jersey, but today, on the road to Stirling, Ewan surprised everyone on the gradual climb to the finish, won the stage and took the overall lead in the process. After two days of racing, Ewan leads the race by 10 seconds, with a host of GC candidates hot on his heels.

We hear from Greipel about his stage 1 win, and what was a difficult and emotional 2017, as well as from his long serving teammate, Adam Hansen, who has ridden with the German since 2007.

We also hear from Porte on the battle for the GC, and how his title defence could and should come down to Willunga Hill on stage 5.

There’s Ewan on his first stage win of the race but the standout interview comes from Morabito, who calmly explains how he popped his shoulder in after dislocating it in a stage 2 crash.

