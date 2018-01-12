Behind the scenes recon with Mitchelton-Scott - Podcast

Image 1 of 5 Damien Howson and Jack Haig out for a first ride in the new kit (Image credit: Mitchelton-Scott) Image 2 of 5 Orica-GreenEdge sports director Matt White at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Caleb Ewan raises his arms for the first time in 2018 (Image credit: Cycling Australia) Image 4 of 5 Alex Edmondson took the gold and green jersey for the first time (Image credit: Con Chronis and Ernesto Arriagada / Cycling Australia) Image 5 of 5 Jack Bauer (Quick-Step Floors)

In the latest episode of the Cyclingnews Podcast we go behind the scenes with home favourites Mitchelton-Scott at the Tour Down Under.

The team head into the race with sprinter Caleb Ewan in their ranks and they will be looking to Daryl Impey when it comes to the general classification battle.

On Thursday the team headed out to preview stage 4 of the race, the first of two back-to-back hilly days in the race. While the peloton will be familiar with stage 5 up Old Willunga Hill, the 128km route between Norwood and Uraidla on stage 4 is something of an unknown. The majority of the stage is raced over rolling terrain but the road kicks up for an 11-minute effort to the top of Norton Summit Road.

The climb might not be that steep - many predict that 30 riders could hit the summit together - but the final 7.4km of rolling roads and a short descent could see a late attack or small break go clear. Considering the bonus seconds on offer, and how close the TDU has been in the past, stage 4 could well decide the race.

In this episode, we follow the Mitchelton-Scott team and hear from directeur sportif Matt White about the parcours and his team’s chances. We also talk to local rider and new Australian national champion Alex Edmondson, along with Jack Bauer, who joined the team in the winter.

White also talks about Ewan's prospects and the young sprinter's development as he builds towards his maiden Tour de France in July.

Listen below, and for more episodes of the Cyclingnews Podcast, click here.