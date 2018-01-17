Tour Down Under: Stage 2 highlights - Video

It was a good day for Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) laid claim to the Santos Tour Down Under ochre leader's jersey after powering to the stage 2 victory in Stirling on Wednesday.

The Australian team took advantage of the fact that overnight leader André Greipel was dropped on a late climb, and delivered Ewan to a commanding sprint victory, with teammate Daryl Impey taking second.

After leading the sprint too early and seeing Ewan speed past, Peter Sagan let his Bora-Hansgrohe teammate Jay McCarthy slip across the line in third to take the remaining time bonus.

Ewan leads the general classification over Impey and Sagan, with McCarthy now in fourth on the same time as Sagan - 12 seconds behind Ewan - but more importantly now four seconds ahead of defending champion Richie Porte (BMC Racing) and all his other rivals.

Listen to the Cyclingnews podcast