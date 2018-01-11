Touching down at the Tour Down Under – Podcast

Image 1 of 5 The Australian flag flies during the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Sprinters Elia Viviani and Fernando Gaviria ride alongside each other (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) celebrates his fourth win at the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Scott Davies (Team Wiggins) (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 5 of 5 Tom Southam is a DS with Cannondale-Drapac (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Cyclingnews team have hit the ground running in Adelaide ahead of the Tour Down Under with an action-packed podcast featuring Elia Viviani, Sam Bennett, Scott Davies, EF Education First's Tom Southam and Cyclingnews' Daniel Benson and Zeb Woodpower.

The hosts run through the parcours for the race, pick out their favourites, and the key factors that could decide the race.

Southam talks about the precarious position his team faced during the tail-end of last season, and their hopes for this year's campaign.

Viviani, who moved from Team Sky to Quick-Step Floors over the winter, also sits down for an exclusive interview. The Italian talks about his transfer, how he aims to fill Marcel Kittel's shoes, and his dreams of winning Milan-San Remo.

Bennett discusses his health issues ahead of the race, while Davies shares his feelings about making his WorldTour debut.