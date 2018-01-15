Peter Sagan, Ewan, Tour Down Under and De Gendt – Podcast
A look back at the People's Choice Classic and previewing the Tour Down Under
In the latest episode of the Cyclingnews podcast, brought to you Prendas and Pinarello, we look back at Sunday's People’s Choice Classic criterium from Adelaide and Peter Sagan’s win ahead of the rest of the sprinters.
With the hours counting down to the start of the Tour Down Under we preview the course and the favourites, and ask if Sagan himself can challenge for the top spot on the GC. In the podcast, we hear from the world champion, as well Mitchelton-Scott’s pocket rocket Caleb Ewan.
We also have an exclusive interview with Thomas de Gendt, who has won stages in all three Grand Tours, on how to be a breakaway specialist.
