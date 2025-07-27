Tom Pidcock wins European mountain bike cross-country title in Portugal

Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling) claimed his second continental title, winning the men's mountain bike cross-country gold at the European Championships in Melgaço, Portugal, on Sunday.

He secured his second European title, having made history as the first Briton to win in Munich in 2022, the same year he claimed the world championship crown.

The reigning Olympic Champion in the XCO discipline crossed the line with a time of 1:21.02, 36 seconds ahead of compatriot Charlie Aldridge (Cannondale Factory), who took second. Denmark’s Simon Andreassen (Orbea Fox) rounded out the podium in third place.

Once again, just like he won two weeks ago at the UCI Cross-country Olympic World Cup competition in Pal Arinsal-Andorra, Pidcock worked his way from a disadvantaged position to the top 10 by the end of the first lap.

Halfway through the nine-lap race, Pidcock had made it to the front, joining and taking over from a solo Aldridge. The pair did not stay together long, as Pidcock powered away on the fifth lap to flawlessly race to victory.

For the first half of 2025, Pidcock focused on the road, with a heavy schedule of Spring Classics followed by the Giro d’Italia, where he finished 16th overall in Q36.5's maiden Grand Tour appearance.

Taking advantage that his team was not invited to the Tour de France, he then turned his attention to mountain biking this July. In his first race back on the dirt in one year, the 25-year-old took his first XCO win in Andorra, competing in a white and gold skinsuit to pay tribute to his Olympic title.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

He continued his winning ways in Portugal, this time wearing Team GB skinsuit.