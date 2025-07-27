Tom Pidcock wins European mountain bike cross-country title in Portugal

Briton clinches second European title since 2022

Picture by Michal Cerveny/SWpix.com - 01/00/2024 - Cycling - 2024 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships - Pal Arinsal, Arinsal, Andorra - XCO Men Elite - Tom Pidcock (Great Britain)
(Image credit: Michal Cerveny/SWpix.com)

Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling) claimed his second continental title, winning the men's mountain bike cross-country gold at the European Championships in Melgaço, Portugal, on Sunday.

He secured his second European title, having made history as the first Briton to win in Munich in 2022, the same year he claimed the world championship crown.

