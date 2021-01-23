Tom Dumoulin puts career on hold and leaves Jumbo-Visma training camp

Tom Dumoulin has decided to hit the pause button on his race career and has left the Jumbo-Visma training camp with immediate effect. The news was announced on Saturday with Jumbo-Visma confirming that the Dutchman would not race for the time being. On Friday the team had announced that Dumoulin would be given a leadership role at the Tour de France alongside Primoz Roglic but that now looks in doubt following today's shock news.

"I took the decision yesterday. And the team supports me in it, and it feels really good. It is really as if a backpack of a hundred kilos has slipped off my shoulders. I immediately woke up happy. It feels so good that I finally took the decision to take some time for myself. That says enough. I have been feeling for quite a while that it is very difficult for me to know how to find my way as Tom Dumoulin the cyclist," Dumoulin said in a statement released by his team.

"With the pressure that comes with it, with the expectations of different parties. I just want to do very well for very many people. I want the team to be happy with me. I want the sponsors to be happy. I want my wife and my family to be happy. And so I want to do well for everyone, but because of that I have forgotten myself a bit in the past year. What do I want? Do I still want to be a rider. And how?", he added.

The 2017 Giro d'Italia rider moved to Jumbo-Visma at the start of 2020 after a difficult final year at Team Sunweb. He came back from a serious knee injury that wrecked his 2019 campaign and supported Roglic to second place overall in last year's Tour de France. The 30-year-old finished seventh overall in Paris, and although he pulled out of the Vuelta a Espana later in the season it looked as though he was beginning to find some of his best form.

The news of his departure from the team training camp leaves Jumbo-Visma facing a number of major questions, not least what happens with their Tour roster given that just 24-hours ago Dumoulin was given a co-leadership role within the squad. The team's first priority, understandably, is now based around Dumoulin's well-being as a person over his athletic achievement but this will no doubt come as a shock to the rest of his teammates.