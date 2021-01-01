Jumbo-Visma unveil new kit and Cervélo bikes

Image 1 of 13 Jumbo-Visma'sm 2021 colours (Image credit: Team Jumbo-Visma) Image 2 of 13 Cervélo's logo in its rightful place on the shoulders (Image credit: Team Jumbo-Visma) Image 3 of 13 The team will have numbers and names on the rear pocket (Image credit: Team Jumbo-Visma) Image 4 of 13 (Image credit: Marianne Vos / @marianne_vos) Image 5 of 13 The new sleeve (Image credit: Team Jumbo-Visma) Image 6 of 13 The shorts are still black (Image credit: Team Jumbo-Visma) Image 7 of 13 Mike Teunissen in the new kit (Image credit: Team Jumbo-Visma) Image 8 of 13 Up close with the new jersey (Image credit: Team Jumbo-Visma) Image 9 of 13 New signing Sam Oomen models the new kit (Image credit: Team Jumbo-Visma) Image 10 of 13 The front of the jersey (Image credit: Team Jumbo-Visma) Image 11 of 13 Tom Dumoulin happy with the new kit (Image credit: Team Jumbo-Visma) Image 12 of 13 Jip van den Bos in the new kit (Image credit: Team Jumbo-Visma) Image 13 of 13 Van den Bos on the new bike (Image credit: Team Jumbo-Visma)

Jumbo-Visma have unveiled their new kit for 2021 on the first day of the new year, along with the Cervélo bikes they'll be riding this season.

There are only subtle changes to the kit, with the yellow and black colour scheme retained for the men's WorldTour squad and the new women's Continental team, which will be led by Marianne Vos, as well as the development squad of U23 riders.

The main change comes at the sleeves, which are now predominantly black, rather than yellow. A similar change has been made to the pocket section on the rear of the jersey. The added black means the hexagonal motif - a nod to the collective spirit of beehives - is more prominent.

The torso is the same as last year, with sponsor names Jumbo in yellow and Visma in white, over a black strip that cuts diagonally across the jersey. Both sponsors dominate the rear, but in black on yellow.

The minor sponsors - different for each of the three squads - are given space on the chest, sleeves, collar, and flank of the jerseys. Cervélo's 'é' logo features on the shoulders, as it has on a number of kits of teams sponsored by the brand in the past.

For the reveal, the kit was modelled by Tom Dumoulin and Jip van den Bos, as well as Rick Pluimers from the development team. The men's team's most prominent new signing Sam Oomen, formerly of Sunweb, was also pictured, while the women's team's marquee signing, multiple former world champion Marianne Vos, uploaded a photo of herself to social media. Grand Tour leader Primož Roglič will wear a special design as national champion of Slovenia, although this has not yet been released.

Wout Van Aert wore the kit in Baal at the GP Sven Nys cyclo-cross race on New Year's Day, but he was still riding a Bianchi bike, albeit repainted, as Cervélo are still developing a 'cross bike.

Jumbo-Visma officially switched bike suppliers at the turn of the year, and Cervélo have already released some shots of the team's new machines. The frames are black with yellow forks.

The riders will have the choice of the S5 aero bike, the lighter-weight R5, the P5 time trial bike, as well as the recently-released Caledonia, a race bike built for the cobbles.

