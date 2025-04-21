Tom Dumoulin critical of 'data-driven' teams, calls for balance between science and 'human coaching'

Dutchman reflects on factors that led to retirement, saying 'I had become a piece in someone else’s puzzle'

Dumoulin retired in 2022 after ten years in the WorldTour (Image credit: Getty Images)

At 31, Tom Dumoulin was still in his prime years as a professional cyclist when he retired in 2022 while riding for Jumbo-Visma. Instead of signing a new contract to continue his career, Dumoulin laid it all down. 

In an interview with Nieuwsblad.be, he has said that the data-driven, prescriptive approach that the sport has taken in recent seasons pushed him out of love with cycling. 

