Three-race Challenge Mallorca Femenina attracts six top-tier teams in second edition

The Women's WorldTour season gets underway at the Tour Down Under and Cadel Evans Road Race in Australia, but at least six of the top-tier teams have committed to also racing at the second edition of the three-race Garden Hotels-Luxcom Challenge Mallorca Femenina held from January 25-27 on the Spanish island.

WorldTour teams that have confirmed their participation include Movistar, Uno-X Mobility, Human Powered Health, Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto, UAE Team ADQ and Ceratizit-WNT.

"After last year's success, with the premiere of the first Garden Hotels-Luxcom Challenge Ciclista Mallorca for women, the best riders of the international peloton will start the season on the island," the organisers said in a press release.

"Over three days, some of the best teams of the international women's peloton will start the season in Mallorca."

This is the first year that the women's teams will be classed into three tiers with the introduction of the UCI Women's ProTeams in 2025. The three tiers of teams - WorldTeams, ProTeams and Continental Teams - will bring the structure of women’s professional teams in line with the men's teams.

Organisers of the Challenge Mallorca Femenina have confirmed that there will be five ProTeams on the start line and seven Continental Teams, along with the Spanish National Team.

2024 marked the inaugural edition of the Mallorca Challenge Femenina, a three-day event that includes Trofeo Felanitx-Colònia de Sant Jordi, Trofeo Palma and Trofeo Binissalem – Andratx.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Noemi Rüegg took the first win for the newly-formed Continental team EF Education-Cannondale at the Trofeo Felanitx-Colònia de Sant Jordi, while her teammate Magdeleine Vallieres soloed to victory at the Trofeo Palma Femina. Eleonora Gasparrini of UAE Team ADQ took the win on the final day of racing.

In 2025, EF Education-Oatly returns having upgraded to the new ProTeam status and with a series of changes to their team roster, but will likely aim to roll out the season with another series of victories, especially as the event coincides with their training camp in Mallorca just ahead of the races.

WorldTour Teams

Movistar Team

Uno X Mobility

Human Powered Health

Canyon-SRAM Racing

Uae Team ADQ

Ceratizit- WNT Procycling Team

ProTeams

EF Education-Oatly

Cofidis Women Team

Laboral Kutka-fundacion Euskadi

Arkea-B&B Hotels

Winspace

Continental Teams