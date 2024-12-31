Three-race Challenge Mallorca Femenina attracts six top-tier teams in second edition

'After last year's success, with the premiere of the first Garden Hotels-Luxcom Challenge Ciclista Mallorca for women, the best riders of the international peloton will start the season on the island' say organisers

Noemi Rüegg (EF Education-Cannondale), Arlenis Sierra (Movistar) and Chiara Consonni (UAE Team ADQ) the top three at at the Trofeo Felanitx-Colònia de Sant Jordi
The Women's WorldTour season gets underway at the Tour Down Under and Cadel Evans Road Race in Australia, but at least six of the top-tier teams have committed to also racing at the second edition of the three-race Garden Hotels-Luxcom Challenge Mallorca Femenina held from January 25-27 on the Spanish island.

WorldTour teams that have confirmed their participation include Movistar, Uno-X Mobility, Human Powered Health, Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto, UAE Team ADQ and Ceratizit-WNT.

