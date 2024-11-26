Sustainability, SafeR, and Women’s ProTeams on the UCI agenda for 2025

Peloton, teams and organisations to see a host of new changes aimed at addressing some of the major issues concerning professional road cycling

Kasia Niewiadoma following Demi Vollering at the Tour de France Femmes 2024 stage seven
The peloton, teams and organisations will see a host of new changes aimed at addressing some of the major issues concerning professional road cycling around sustainability, SafeR, financial fairness, and the restructuring of women's cycling teams all discussed among the sport's stakeholders at the recent annual UCI Women’s WorldTour and UCI WorldTour Seminar held from November 25-26 in Nice, France.

The major stakeholders in attendance at the two-day seminar included UCI President David Lappartient, President of the Association Internationale des Groupes Cyclistes Professionnels Brent Copeland, the President of the Association Internationale des Organisateurs de Courses Cyclistes Christian Prudhomme, the President of the Cyclistes Professionnels Associés Adam Hansen, CPA Women's Manager Alessandra Cappellotto, and President of the Professional Cycling Council Tom Van Damme.

