Sustainability, SafeR, and Women’s ProTeams on the UCI agenda for 2025

The peloton, teams and organisations will see a host of new changes aimed at addressing some of the major issues concerning professional road cycling around sustainability, SafeR, financial fairness, and the restructuring of women's cycling teams all discussed among the sport's stakeholders at the recent annual UCI Women’s WorldTour and UCI WorldTour Seminar held from November 25-26 in Nice, France.

The major stakeholders in attendance at the two-day seminar included UCI President David Lappartient, President of the Association Internationale des Groupes Cyclistes Professionnels Brent Copeland, the President of the Association Internationale des Organisateurs de Courses Cyclistes Christian Prudhomme, the President of the Cyclistes Professionnels Associés Adam Hansen, CPA Women's Manager Alessandra Cappellotto, and President of the Professional Cycling Council Tom Van Damme.

The seminar began with medical updates and the most recent data surrounding the High-Temperature Protocol, pregnancy in women’s cycling, and the effects on the performance of repeated carbon monoxide inhalation.

In addition, it included an update on the UCI’s renewed fight against technological fraud led by Nick Raudenski, Head of the Fight Against Technological Fraud, who aims to "develop confidential sources and develop actionable intelligence" to improve the programme’s effectiveness, according to the press release.

The focus then shifted to the structure of women's cycling, which will see the introduction of the UCI Women's ProTeams in 2025. The three tiers of teams - WorldTeams, ProTeams and Continental Teams - will bring the structure of women’s professional teams in line with the men's teams.

The UCI has confirmed in its press release that seven women’s teams have already applied for UCI Women’s ProTeam status for the first year and some additional teams have already expressed their wish to join this level in 2026.

The discussions also included registration of events on the UCI WorldTour Calendar and the principles of financial fairness for teams for 2026-2028, which are currently being considered by a working group appointed by the Professional Cycling Council.

Another major discussion addressed concerns surrounding climate change and the UCI highlighted the next steps of a sustainability strategy for professional cycling, which includes launching the Professional Cycling Climate Action Working Group.

The new working group includes representatives of UCI Teams, riders, organisers and sponsors, and at the seminar, the UCI provided an overview of its role and vision. Members of the new working group held a roundtable discussion about the "importance of sustainability for cycling and the sport's role in helping tackle the climate crisis," according to the press release.

The seminar concluded with discussions between members of SafeR, a structure dedicated to safety in men's and women's road cycling that also brings together organisers, teams, riders and the UCI. The sport governing body confirmed that an official update on SafeR and its work to improve rider safety along with an action plan for 2025 will be provided at the beginning of next season.