'This is the growth of women's cycling' – Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney happy to finish third at Tour de France Femmes despite improving since her yellow jersey triumph

By published

Polish racer continues streak of podium finishes at each edition of the French Grand Tour

CHATEL LES PORTES DU SOLEIL, FRANCE - AUGUST 03: Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Poland and Team CANYON//SRAM zondacrypto competes in the breakaway during the 4th Tour de France Femmes 2025, Stage 9 a 124.1km stage from Praz-sur-Arly to Chatel Les Portes du Soleilon 1298m / #UCIWWT / August 03, 2025 in Chatel Les Portes du Soleil, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney leads the GC group during the final stage of the Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Defending Tour de France Femmes champion Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney may not have climbed onto the top step of the podium again in Châtel on Sunday evening, but she was more than happy to take part in the post-race ceremony for the fourth year in a row.

Niewiadoma-Phinney has finished on the final podium in each of the four editions of the revived race, scoring three third places to go with her nail-biting victory atop L'Alpe d'Huez last summer.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.