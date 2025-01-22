This high-spec smart trainer is now under $400 making it one of the best value around

The Saris H3 Plus is one of the best smart trainers available – with a spec that is similar to more expensive indoor trainers like our best-in-guide choice the Elite Justo or the ever-popular Wahoo Kickr. The Saris H3 Plus delivers accuracy within 2%, up to 2,000 watts of resistance, and can simulate gradients of up to 20%.

Right now, you can pick up a massive discount on the Saris H3 Plus at Amazon with a brilliant 38% discount, reduced from $649.99 to $399.99 – a whopping $250 off the RRP.

This Saris smart trainer deal also includes a month's free trial of the Rouvy virtual training app and it's compatible with all the best indoor cycling apps including Zwift, BKOOL, TrainerRoad, and more...

Saris H3 Plus: $649.99 $399.99 at Amazon

Save 38% Saris says the H3 Plus is the quietest smart trainer it's ever made. It is designed to deliver precise measurements with components that accurately monitor power, speed, and cadence, with a claimed margin of error of just +/- 2%. Read our full Saris H3 Review.

The Wisconsin-based brand is renowned for producing highly rated indoor cycling products and the H3 Plus has a load of positive reviews. With an average of 4.5 out of 5 stars, they're on par with our Saris H3 model review – which is the same spec as the newer H3 Plus which now has the added benefit of seamlessly integrating with 12-speed drivetrains.

One of the key features of the H3 Plus is its heavier flywheel and at 20lb, it delivers precision balance creating realistic inertia and giving a smoother, more realistic feel. The overall weight of the H3 Plus comes in at 9kg making it on the heavier side when matched up to its rivals – with the Wahoo Kickr Move weighing in at 7.3kg.

It's worth adding the H3 Plus doesn't come with a cassette so you'll have to factor that in when considering a purchase.

This Saris H3 Plus deal is US only, but below you'll find the best deals available in your territory.