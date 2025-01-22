This high-spec smart trainer is now under $400 making it one of the best value around
With 38% off and hundreds of top-rated reviews, the Saris H3 has many of the best smart trainer features at a fraction of the price
The Saris H3 Plus is one of the best smart trainers available – with a spec that is similar to more expensive indoor trainers like our best-in-guide choice the Elite Justo or the ever-popular Wahoo Kickr. The Saris H3 Plus delivers accuracy within 2%, up to 2,000 watts of resistance, and can simulate gradients of up to 20%.
Right now, you can pick up a massive discount on the Saris H3 Plus at Amazon with a brilliant 38% discount, reduced from $649.99 to $399.99 – a whopping $250 off the RRP.
This Saris smart trainer deal also includes a month's free trial of the Rouvy virtual training app and it's compatible with all the best indoor cycling apps including Zwift, BKOOL, TrainerRoad, and more...
Saris H3 Plus: $649.99 $399.99 at Amazon
Save 38% Saris says the H3 Plus is the quietest smart trainer it's ever made. It is designed to deliver precise measurements with components that accurately monitor power, speed, and cadence, with a claimed margin of error of just +/- 2%.
Read our full Saris H3 Review.
The Wisconsin-based brand is renowned for producing highly rated indoor cycling products and the H3 Plus has a load of positive reviews. With an average of 4.5 out of 5 stars, they're on par with our Saris H3 model review – which is the same spec as the newer H3 Plus which now has the added benefit of seamlessly integrating with 12-speed drivetrains.
One of the key features of the H3 Plus is its heavier flywheel and at 20lb, it delivers precision balance creating realistic inertia and giving a smoother, more realistic feel. The overall weight of the H3 Plus comes in at 9kg making it on the heavier side when matched up to its rivals – with the Wahoo Kickr Move weighing in at 7.3kg.
It's worth adding the H3 Plus doesn't come with a cassette so you'll have to factor that in when considering a purchase.
This Saris H3 Plus deal is US only, but below you'll find the best deals available in your territory.
Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cyclingnews and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade before injury cut short a glittering career. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.