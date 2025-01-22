This high-spec smart trainer is now under $400 making it one of the best value around

By
published

With 38% off and hundreds of top-rated reviews, the Saris H3 has many of the best smart trainer features at a fraction of the price

Saris H3 Plus smart trainer mounted on a bike
The Saris H3 has big discounts at Amazon (Image credit: Saris)

The Saris H3 Plus is one of the best smart trainers available – with a spec that is similar to more expensive indoor trainers like our best-in-guide choice the Elite Justo or the ever-popular Wahoo Kickr. The Saris H3 Plus delivers accuracy within 2%, up to 2,000 watts of resistance, and can simulate gradients of up to 20%.

Right now, you can pick up a massive discount on the Saris H3 Plus at Amazon with a brilliant 38% discount, reduced from $649.99 to $399.99 – a whopping $250 off the RRP. 

Saris H3 Plus: $649.99 $399.99 at Amazon Save 38%

Saris H3 Plus: $649.99 $399.99 at Amazon
Save 38% Saris says the H3 Plus is the quietest smart trainer it's ever made. It is designed to deliver precise measurements with components that accurately monitor power, speed, and cadence, with a claimed margin of error of just +/- 2%. 

Read our full Saris H3 Review

View Deal
Paul Brett
Paul Brett
Deals writer

Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cyclingnews and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade before injury cut short a glittering career. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.