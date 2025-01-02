Wahoo Kickr Move review: Added realism, but also added instability

The fore/aft movement is helpful, but the side-to-side is less so

By
published
A close up of a wahoo kickr move indoor trainer
(Image: © Will Jones)

Cyclingnews Verdict

If you want inbuilt movement this is probably going to be the place to go unless you want to spend absolute top-dollar on a Tacx Neo 3M. The movement does improve the ride feel, adding a degree of realism, but the correct setup is key to avoid listing to one side.

Pros

  • +

    Class-leading movement

  • +

    Easy setup

  • +

    Accurate power

  • +

    Works with Kickr Climb

Cons

  • -

    Lateral motion is a little unstable

  • -

    Easy to set it up with a sideways lean

  • -

    Not as good value as standard Kickr

You can trust Cyclingnews Our experts spend countless hours testing cycling tech and will always share honest, unbiased advice to help you choose. Find out more about how we test.

Wahoo Kickr Move

Price: £1,149.99 / $1,299.99
Weight: 29kg / 64lbs
Claimed power accuracy: +/- 1%
Maximum power output: 2,200W
Maximum simulated grade: 20%
Connectivity: ANT+, ANT+ FE-C, WiFi, Bluetooth, Direct Connect

Compared to our usual indoor trainer reviews this is going to be relatively short. Given the actual resistance/flywheel/computer internals of the Kickr Move are the same as the standard Wahoo Kickr V6 I am only reviewing the wobbly bit here. My colleague, Josh, has already penned an excellent Wahoo Kickr review, and there is little point in me re-hashing his work for the sake of this piece. If you’re interested in things like connectivity, accuracy, power numbers and the like then go and read that first as it’s the basis for the Kickr Move.

Image 1 of 3
A close up of a wahoo kickr move indoor trainer
The form is essentially the same as the standard Wahoo Kickr, but with a movable track on the base.(Image credit: Will Jones)
Image 1 of 3
A lock and unlock switch on the base of a wahoo kickr move indoor trainer
You can lock the motion out if you so wish - I never found a reason too, as even in really high output sprints I never found myself reaching the limits of the track. (Image credit: Will Jones)
Image 1 of 2
A close up of the carry handle of a wahoo kickr move indoor trainer
It's quite a hefty machine, and so a decent carry handle is a plus. (Image credit: Will Jones)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Testing scorecard and notes
AttributesNotesRating
*Ease of UseIncredibly simple setup on both hardware and software side. A cassette comes fitted, but you don't get to choose which. 9/10
*ERG ModeIt's smooth, accurate and responsive, with easy ramp back to power if you have to stop mid interval10/10
Ride FeelAn excellent, hefty flywheel, plus a much more natural fore/aft movement makes it the go-to for ride feel10/10
*Power accuracyWahoo quotes market-leading accuracy of 1% and I've no reasons to doubt that in my testing10/10
*ConnectivityWhile WiFi hasn't improved the ride for me, the Bluetooth is still as good as ever. What's more, the Kickr offers the greatest choice of connection options10/10
*NoiseConsistently under 58db in my tests. There's more noise from the drivetrain than the trainer10/10
StabilityI actually found the left-right movement a little unstable and undamped. Core engagement is key, but so is an accurate setup with the feet8/10
StorabilityBigger and heavier than the Kickr, but it does still fold away relatively small with collapsible legs and an easy carry handle8/10
ValueIf you want inbuilt movement it offers probably the best value as a single package, but taken in the round its not as good value as the likes of the Elite Justo 27/10
TotalRow 9 - Cell 1 91%
Will Jones
Will Jones
Senior Tech Writer

Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. He’s tried his hand at most cycling disciplines, from the standard mix of road, gravel, and mountain bike, to the more unusual like bike polo and tracklocross. He’s made his own bike frames, covered tech news from the biggest races on the planet, and published countless premium galleries thanks to his excellent photographic eye. Also, given he doesn’t ever ride indoors he’s become a real expert on foul-weather riding gear. His collection of bikes is a real smorgasbord, with everything from vintage-style steel tourers through to superlight flat bar hill climb machines.