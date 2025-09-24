'The title was lost there' - Marlen Reusser's mechanical costs Switzerland a third TTT mixed relay world title at Kigali

Mid-race mishap costly for the Swiss team who miss gold by 10 seconds

The Swiss team on the podium after winning bronze in the 2025 UCI Road World Championships team time trial mixed relay
Marlen Reusser (right) suffered a mechanical during the women's leg and had to have a bike change, costing the team time (Image credit: Getty Images)

It is difficult to add up the exact seconds that were lost when Marlen Reusser suffered a mechanical that required a bike change in the closing kilometres of the team time trial mixed relay, but her teammate Stefan Küng was sure that it was the moment the race was lost at the UCI Road World Championships in Kigali, Rwanda.

Switzerland finished in third, 10 seconds behind the gold medalists from Australia.

"It's very unfortunate, Marlen didn't want to put it in numbers, but I am pretty sure the title was lost there, but with ifs and what ifs, we would have been world champions more times already," said Küng while sitting next to his teammates Reusser along with Jan Christen, Mauro Schmid, Jasmin Liechti and Noemi Rüegg in front of the assembled media at the Kigali Convention Centre on Wednesday..

Although it wasn't immediately clear what had happened to her bike, Reusser, who had won the world title in the individual time trial on Sunday, explained that her derailleur was not shifting properly as they approached the final cobbled climb, Côte de Kimihurura.

Probably the most surprising turn of events occurred when the TV footage panned back to Reusser, and while everyone watched, expecting her to be chasing, she had already caught up to her teammates and was setting the pace at the front on the cobbled climb, Rüegg struggling to stay on her wheel.

While Küng was confident they would have won the world title, to add to their victories in Wollongong in 2022 and in Glasgow in 2023, Reusser said it was impossible to determine the time loss or to know if they would have won without her mechanical.

The time is taken on the second rider in this event, and so while Reusser managed to rejoin her teammates on the climb, Rüegg also had the gruelling task of staying on her wheel all the way across the finish line.

"The first time I saw her again was on the cobbled climb, and I was on her wheel, and I suffered and only saw stars," Rüegg said. "It was an unfortunate situation, but respect to Marlen for how strong she is came back, and we did the best we could in the situation."

At the time of Reusser's mechanical, Küng said it felt like he, along with Christen and Schmid, was suffering with them, and that it wasn't easy to watch from the sidelines while the race unfolded for their teammates on the road.

