'The real start of the season' - Lorena Wiebes aims for 'another step forward' with elusive win at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

SD Worx-Protime rider squares off for first time against former teammates Demi Vollering and Marlen Reusser on Saturday

Lorena Wiebes of SD Worx-Protime her first of three stage wins at the 2025 UAE Tour Women
Lorena Wiebes of SD Worx-Protime her first of three stage wins at the 2025 UAE Tour Women (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Even with three victories to start her season from the UAE Tour, Lorena Wiebes acknowledges that "the spring campaign is different" and an evasive victory this Saturday at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Women would not only give her a true indication of her race form but also check off a box for a season goal.

The SD Worx-Protime sprinter proved she was the favourite to repeat with wins on a pair of flat stages to open the UAE Tour as she did in 2024. Not only did she replicate that speed for the wins on stages 1 and 2, but she also scored the win on stage 4 into Abu Dhabi Breakwater for the first time in three tries. 

