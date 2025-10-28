'The Giro d'Italia is not on the agenda' - Florian Lipowitz aims for repeat ride in Tour de France next July

German star will likely announce full 2026 schedule in December at the earliest

2025 Tour de France podium finisher Florian Lipowitz has yet to decide his full race program for 2026, but the Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe racer knows one thing for sure: next year's Giro d'Italia will not be on the agenda.

A notable third overall and Best Young Rider winner in his first-ever Tour de France participation, Lipowitz ended the race well behind top finishers Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) but ahead of many better-established Grand Tour contenders.

With Remco Evenepoel - the previous rider who finished third in the Tour de France - set to join Lipowitz, Primož Roglič and Jai Hindley, Alexsander Vlasov and Dani Martinez as part of the Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe setup in 2026, Lipowitz said simply that he welcomed the Belgian's arrival, commenting, "Of course, it's always nice to have such a successful cyclist on the team."

