'The end is here' – Sarah Roy announces retirement, to close out career at Simac Ladies Tour

After more than a decade as a professional cyclist Sarah Roy (EF Education-Oatly) is set to retire, with the 2021 Australian road champion pinning a number on for the final time at the Simac Ladies Tour from September 2 to 7.

"It’s been a difficult decision for so many reasons, but one that I made last year," Roy said in an Instagram post announcing her decision to retire. "I’ve loved this season with EF so much and it’s been an emotional time as the reality sinks in that the end is here. I want to thank my close friends that have held space for me throughout it all.

"Cycling has given me so much. Sport really is a school for life and my journey has been one of transformation. I’m incredibly proud to be leaving the peloton a better version of myself than when I arrived, alongside women’s cycling having also grown significantly."

The Simac Ladies Tour provides a fitting farewell for the one-time triathlete, who found her way into cycling via a national talent identification programme, as it is an event she launched into as one of her first European UCI races after getting a late season spot with Team Futurumshop.nl in 2013. It is also the scene of one of the first of her eight career victories, with the then Orica-AIS rider clinching the win on stage 4 in 2016 by winning the sprint from a lead group of around a dozen riders.

"Next week I am lining up at the Simac Tour in The Netherlands, back where it all started for me," said the 39-year-old. "I’m looking forward to creating some great final memories with the EF crew that I love so much."

Roy joined EF Education-Oatly for her final season, playing the role of road captain as she launched into the year of racing in Australia – coming eighth at the national championships road race – and immediately tasting team success with her new squad as Noemi Rüegg claimed the very first Women’s WorldTour race of the season, the Tour Down Under.

Prior to her final season with EF Education-Oatly, Roy spent a season with Cofidis – capturing a stage win at the Bretagne Ladies Tour – and before that had two years with Canyon-SRAM. The majority of her career, however, was with the Australian-based GreenEdge team, now known as Jayco-AlUla.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

She spent seven seasons with the Australian squad and it was through this period that she claimed the bulk of her wins, from that first stage at the Simac Ladies Tour, which was then known as the Boels Rental Ladies Tour, through to her Women's WorldTour level wins at the OVO Energy Women's Tour – taking a stage in both 2017 and 2018 – plus her surprise victory from the break on the hilly Buninyong Australian National Championships course in 2021.

Roy also claimed a bronze medal in the road race at the Commonwealth Games in 2022 and was part of the Wollongong World Championships bronze medal winning mixed time trial team.

"I feel so privileged to have worked and raced together with such big figures and good people of our sport," said Roy. "To every team and teammate I’ve ridden with, every staff member who had my back, every sponsor and supporter, every volunteer and those who fight for the growth of our sport, to my country and federation, to my coach, to the women that paved the way before me, and to my fellow racers today — thank you!"