'Part of the action' – Revitalised Sarah Roy sets sights on race finales as season transitions from Australia to Spring Classics

Australian looks to continue momentum after successful season start for new team EF Education-Oatly

Sarah Roy (EF Education-Oatly) at the Schwalbe One Day Classic in Adelaide in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s hard to imagine a smoother transition into a new team than Sarah Roy had in Australia, lining up to race on familiar roads as road captain of the EF Education-Oatly squad that claimed the very first Women’s WorldTour race of the season – the Tour Down Under (TDU) – with Noemi Rüegg.

"Yeah, for sure, it's been a really successful period in Australia, it couldn't have started better," Roy told Cyclingnews at the start of the month on the sidelines of the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race before it began. "Winning the TDU was really great morale for the team and then going into every race after."

