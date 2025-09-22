'The course definitely suits me' – Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney cautiously looking ahead to World Championships road race after TT test

Polish rider should be among the top favourites for Saturday's elite road race, but is 'hoping that my body will be adapting better' in tough Kigali conditions

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 21/09/2025 - Cycling - 2025 UCI Road World Championships - BK Arena to Kigali Convention Centre, Kigali, Rwanda - Women Elite Individual Time Trial (ITT) - Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Poland)
Niewiadoma-Phinney will lead Poland's medal hopes in the women's road race (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Poland's Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney may not have achieved a top result in the elite women's time trial at the Road World Championships, but took the opportunity to test herself on the climbs that will feature in next weekend's road race.

On a course that has been compared by many to a Classic like Amstel Gold Race – which Niewiadoma-Phinney has won – the Polish rider will be among the contenders for the victory on Saturday.

Not currently a specialist time trialist – though she hinted she does have future goals in the discipline that she's working towards – Niewiadoma-Phinney finished 14th on Sunday, but achieved her aim of understanding the course and testing her body in Kigali's unique conditions.

