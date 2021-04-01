The Bunnyhop monthly chat show to highlight women's racing

La Pédale have launched a new monthly chat show hosted by Rebecca Charlton that will showcase women's cycling with race highlights, analysis from studio pundits and exclusive rider interviews.

The first episode, launched Wednesday, included race discussion with Rose Manley and Molly Weaver as well as bringing together highlights from the first three rounds of the Women's WorldTour; Strade Bianche won by Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (SD Worx), Trofeo Alfredo Binda won by Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo), and Classic Brugge-De Panne won by Grace Brown (Team BikeExchange).

In addition, there were interviews with Lizzy Banks (Ceratizit-WNT) from her home in Sheffield and Ruth Winder (Trek-Segafredo).

The Bunnyhop: Episode 1 - Video